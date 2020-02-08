GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a reduce rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.21.

GLOP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.21. 2,045,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $23.38.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($2.86). The firm had revenue of $96.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.73 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a positive return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 12.13%. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.561 dividend. This is an increase from GasLog Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 43.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

