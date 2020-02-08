GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. GasLog had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $182.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.33 million.

GasLog stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,358. GasLog has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $532.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41.

Get GasLog alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLOG shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.