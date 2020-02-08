Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its target price increased by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Shares of GLPI stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.61. The company had a trading volume of 526,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,170. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.86. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $48.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.75 per share, with a total value of $106,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,541,630.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,186.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 50,801 shares of company stock worth $2,218,065. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

