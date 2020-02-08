G8 Education (ASX:GEM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.93

Shares of G8 Education Ltd (ASX:GEM) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and traded as low as $1.86. G8 Education shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 1,437,288 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is A$2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.86. The stock has a market cap of $865.13 million and a PE ratio of 12.79.

G8 Education Company Profile (ASX:GEM)

G8 Education Limited owns, operates, franchises, and manages child care centers. The company provides developmental and educational child care services. It operates 519 centers in Australia and Singapore. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Varsity Lakes, Australia.

