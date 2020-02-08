G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of GIII stock traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $27.76. 539,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,400. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.36. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $43.98.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $155,945.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,227.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,268,000 after acquiring an additional 599,647 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 228.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 298,827 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,074,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,502,000 after acquiring an additional 227,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 289.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 213,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 552,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 199,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

