FUZE Token (FUZE) Price Reaches $62.65 on Top Exchanges

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. FUZE Token has a total market cap of $52,604.00 and $5,020.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUZE Token token can currently be bought for approximately $62.65 or 0.00634006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FUZE Token has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FUZE Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $338.61 or 0.03425120 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00220311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00128617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FUZE Token Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 840 tokens. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken . The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net

FUZE Token Token Trading

FUZE Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUZE Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUZE Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUZE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUZE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.