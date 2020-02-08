Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) PT Lowered to

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Funko’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on shares of Funko and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Funko stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.61. 3,422,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,162. The company has a market cap of $459.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Funko has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $27.89.

In other news, Director Charles D. Denson bought 36,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,416. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Funko in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Funko in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth about $85,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

