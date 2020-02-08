Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $27.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FNKO. DA Davidson dropped coverage on Funko in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a $32.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on Funko and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered Funko from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.61. 3,428,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,550. Funko has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61.

In other news, Director Charles D. Denson purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,416. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 16.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Funko by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Funko by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 685,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 432,654 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 120,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 63,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

