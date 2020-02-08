Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $27.00.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FNKO. DA Davidson dropped coverage on Funko in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a $32.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on Funko and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered Funko from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.25.
Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.61. 3,428,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,550. Funko has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Funko by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Funko by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 685,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 432,654 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 120,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 63,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.
Further Reading: Dividend Achievers
Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.