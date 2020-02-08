Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $9.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Funko in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. DA Davidson dropped coverage on shares of Funko in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Funko and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $459.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89. Funko has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

In related news, Director Charles D. Denson bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Funko by 2,990.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,281,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Funko by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 307,444 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Funko by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 958,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after purchasing an additional 100,759 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Funko by 221.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 854,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 588,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Funko by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 685,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 432,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

