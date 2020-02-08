Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Bought by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,473,055 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.90% of Fulton Financial worth $25,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FULT. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,475.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $99,651.00. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $105,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FULT traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.78. 496,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,403. Fulton Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $217.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FULT. ValuEngine upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

