Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet cut shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Full House Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Full House Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised Full House Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Full House Resorts stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.30. 65,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.78. Full House Resorts has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.99.

In related news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Craig W. Thomas acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $60,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 479,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,546.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Full House Resorts stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 105,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Full House Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

