Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Down 7.6%

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO)’s share price fell 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.11, 1,783,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,974,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRO. Evercore ISI raised shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Frontline from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Frontline had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $187.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Frontline by 217,430,900.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,174,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,309 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,503,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 1,122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 665,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 110,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

