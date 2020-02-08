Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Shares of FEIM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,620. Frequency Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $84.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,500 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $191,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stanton D. Sloane purchased 8,000 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $75,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 78,818 shares of company stock valued at $750,145. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 31,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 711,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 52,008 shares in the last quarter. 45.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.