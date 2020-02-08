Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its position in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 82,504 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecopetrol by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ecopetrol by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ecopetrol by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.80 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Shares of EC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,190. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ecopetrol SA has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $23.24.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

