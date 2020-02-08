Foxby (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Foxby Corp (OTCMKTS:FXBY)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30, approximately 834 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12.

Foxby Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FXBY)

Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

