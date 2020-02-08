FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FOXA. ValuEngine raised FOX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.23.

Shares of FOX stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $37.00. 3,302,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,886,609. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FOX has a twelve month low of $29.69 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.82.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 303,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 70,273 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Golub Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 1,083,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,173,000 after acquiring an additional 103,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

