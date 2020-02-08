FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) PT Raised to $42.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of FOX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.96. FOX has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average is $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,221,000 after acquiring an additional 126,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,298,000. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

