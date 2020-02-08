Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
FOXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.50.
Shares of Fox Factory stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.60. 75,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,196. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $58.10 and a 1 year high of $86.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Fox Factory Company Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.
