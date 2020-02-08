Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.60. 75,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,196. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $58.10 and a 1 year high of $86.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 914.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 849.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

