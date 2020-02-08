Forterra (LON:FORT) Price Target Raised to GBX 416

Forterra (LON:FORT) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 337 ($4.43) to GBX 416 ($5.47) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.74) target price (up from GBX 325 ($4.28)) on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Forterra from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 356 ($4.68).

FORT stock opened at GBX 337 ($4.43) on Wednesday. Forterra has a 1-year low of GBX 244.50 ($3.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 407.50 ($5.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $675.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 342.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 295.29.

In related news, insider Ben Guyatt sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.80), for a total value of £22,542 ($29,652.72).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

