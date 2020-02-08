Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 502 Shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 119,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 161,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000.

NYSEARCA:IGIB opened at $59.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average of $57.95. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.68 and a one year high of $59.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1598 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

