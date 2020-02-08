Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 15,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet cut Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

VTR opened at $58.94 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

