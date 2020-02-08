Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Position in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 78,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $86.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.29. National Health Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 14.11 and a quick ratio of 14.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.20.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $81.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.96 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 50.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

