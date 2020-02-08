Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,099 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,910,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $223,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,077 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,797,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,212,000 after purchasing an additional 74,025 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 23,522 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $3,855,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $3,447,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on CQP. Barclays set a $46.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $37.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.70. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $49.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

