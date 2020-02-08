Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,424 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Total were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,761,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Total by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 156,275 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Total by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Total by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

TOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $49.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.18. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $47.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. Research analysts expect that Total SA will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

In other Total news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 209,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $1,842,105.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,152,078 shares of company stock worth $18,533,004 in the last quarter.

Total Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.