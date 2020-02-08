Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 446,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 30.1% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 154,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 35,830 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 10.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth about $267,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AIV shares. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.53. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 1-year low of $47.55 and a 1-year high of $55.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 51.85%. The company had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.40%.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, CEO Terry Considine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,535,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,372,578.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $55,774.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,251.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,855 shares of company stock worth $3,904,968 in the last three months. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

