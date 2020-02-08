Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on April 2nd

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Fluor Co. (NEW) has a dividend payout ratio of -4.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Fluor Co. (NEW) to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

