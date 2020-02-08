Flowchain Market Capitalization Achieves $2.15 Million (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flowchain has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $151,426.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain token can now be bought for about $3.11 or 0.00031781 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00039634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $579.33 or 0.05931269 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 131.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024321 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00126716 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00038597 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain is a token. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

