Florin Court Capital LLP Sells 2,768 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Florin Court Capital LLP trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. Invesco Solar ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Florin Court Capital LLP owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.79. 152,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,218. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.11. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $35.41.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

