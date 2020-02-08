Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Raised to $82.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Five9 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.92. 586,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,607. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,464.00, a P/E/G ratio of 79.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. Five9 has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $76.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average of $62.06.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $496,361.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,659.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $1,111,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 162,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,013,931.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,570 shares of company stock valued at $16,972,018. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Five9 by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $13,121,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Five9 by 12.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

