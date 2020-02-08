Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.86-5.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.14-$15.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.53 billion.Fiserv also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.86-5.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered Fiserv from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra boosted their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.19.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $121.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,373,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.08. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $81.62 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $2,889,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,815,755.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

