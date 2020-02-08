Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $5,143,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,809 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,470.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $2,889,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,815,755.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $121.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.08. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.62 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FISV. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.08.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.