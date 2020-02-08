FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 19.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

NYSE:FE traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $51.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,784,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $38.64 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.36.

FE has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

