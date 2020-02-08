FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FE. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of FE opened at $51.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $52.26.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

