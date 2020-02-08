First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,947,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after buying an additional 34,863 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 382.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 17,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX opened at $85.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.93. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $86.45.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

