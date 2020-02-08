First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NYSEARCA:RDVY) Trading 2.1% Higher

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NYSEARCA:RDVY)’s stock price traded up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.10 and last traded at $36.07, 18,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 364,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.34.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.33.

