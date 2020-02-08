First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN) Shares Down 2.7%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN) fell 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.72 and last traded at $27.95, 15,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 79,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00.

