First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,189,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,987,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 184,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 10.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 80,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TFC opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.69. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

