First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,830 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 45,897 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.17% of IDACORP worth $62,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in IDACORP by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,350 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $775,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $603,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,140 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 40,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IDA shares. Williams Capital raised shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

Shares of IDA opened at $109.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.67. IDACORP Inc has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $114.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.69%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

