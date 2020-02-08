First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,433,473 Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,115,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433,473 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $63,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 44.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on shares of Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.02.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48. Infosys Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

