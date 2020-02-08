First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,307,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.50% of FibroGen worth $56,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,233,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,613,000 after purchasing an additional 60,249 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FibroGen by 5.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 575,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after acquiring an additional 29,150 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in FibroGen by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 32,506 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in FibroGen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in FibroGen by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $195,412.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 145,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,046,089.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,295 shares of company stock worth $1,402,606. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

FGEN stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 110.95 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 9.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average is $42.34. FibroGen Inc has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $61.23.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.61 million. FibroGen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FibroGen Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

