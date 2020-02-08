First Trust Advisors LP Has $65.60 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Activision Blizzard worth $65,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,650,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,367,000 after purchasing an additional 303,089 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $169,000. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $62.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $63.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $62.84. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.50.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

