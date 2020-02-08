First Trust Advisors LP Has $58.07 Million Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,857 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of L3Harris worth $58,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.65.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $229.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.71. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $156.90 and a 12-month high of $230.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

