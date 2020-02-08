First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,405,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790,649 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $56,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,424 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

NWBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $117.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.89 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Smelko sold 25,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $426,354.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $100,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,684 shares of company stock worth $674,844 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

