First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,701 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 506.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 409.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

FRC opened at $115.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.96 and a 200-day moving average of $104.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $122.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.27.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

