First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives $115.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.27.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRC. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of FRC traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.01. The stock had a trading volume of 983,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,829. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $122.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.96 and its 200 day moving average is $104.54.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 506.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.