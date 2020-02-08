First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.71

Shares of First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ (OTCMKTS:FREVS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and traded as high as $24.50. First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ shares last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95.

About First Real Estate Investment Trust of NJ (OTCMKTS:FREVS)

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey is a publicly traded (over-the-counter – symbol FREVS.) REIT organized in 1961. It has approximately $392 million (historical cost basis) of assets. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties extends from Eastern L.I. to Maryland, with the largest concentration in Northern New Jersey.

