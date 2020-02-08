First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform Spec Overweight”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FM. TD Securities raised First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.57.

FM traded down C$0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.15. 2,718,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,058. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$7.84 and a 52 week high of C$16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

