First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.30.

FQVLF stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 3.45.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

