First National Corp MA ADV Has $793,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,873,000 after acquiring an additional 219,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 314.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,566,000 after acquiring an additional 118,721 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after acquiring an additional 40,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,079.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,887.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,813.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,035.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,055.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price target (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,313.78.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

