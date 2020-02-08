First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Stake in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 79,363 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 285,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 21,398 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 238,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the period.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.86.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $316.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

HWC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $41.00 price objective on Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $85,054.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.